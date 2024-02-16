Brainerd’s First Legal “Green Gathering” Will Take Place in March

Brainerd's first legal cannabis-friendly meetup is set for March 23rd. It's a 21+ event.

It will take place at CC's Bar on NE Washington Street in Brainerd. The event is being put on by Canna Connect, a Minnesota-based cannabis event series; Minnesota Cannabis College, which provides "higher education designed for future and current cannabis growers"; and Lupulin Brewing Company in Big Lake.

Brainerd's First Legal Cannabis-Friendly Meetup

There will be edibles and beverages to sample, brands to talk with and educate folks about their product, and networking opportunities.

If you're worried about having to navigate through a smoky haze, the event does not allow smoking indoors, per state law. You can RSVP for a free beverage.

Minnesota legalized possession, use, and home growing of cannabis for adults 21 and older on August 1st, 2023, becoming the 23rd state in the U.S. to do so.. The state's first dispensary opened in Red Lake that same day.

The law also allows for adults 21 and older to use, possess, and transport cannabis paraphernalia.

Minnesota Marijuana Restrictions Do Remain

Minnesotans still can't cultivate more than 23 cannabis plants. In fact, a Minnesota mayor and his son were arrested and charged with illegally growing pot when johnny law seized over 200 plants from properties owned by the pair.

You must also register your hemp crop with the Minnesota Department of Agriculture every year.

The laws loosened, but The Man remains, man.

