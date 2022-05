(PIERZ) -- The Minnesota State Patrol has identified a Brainerd man in a fatal crash Saturday.

A news release from the Minnesota State Patrol says 49-year-old Wade Edward Lund was driving a motorcycle northbound on Highway 25 near 233rd street in Platte Township when he reportedly ran off the road and was ejected.

Officials from the Morrison County Sheriff's Office and the Mayo Ambulance assisted at the scene.