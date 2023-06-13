Boys and Girls Club Stays Busy All Summer

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - The Boys and Girls Club of Central Minnesota is ready for a long summer of activities.

Director of Communications Amiee Minnerath says the centers and Kidstop programs stay busy.

We have 12 school-based Kidstop sites in the St. Cloud, Sauk Rapids, and Sartell school districts that serve youth in grades kindergarten all the way through sixth grade. And then we have our three traditional Boys and Girls Clubs on the east side, the north side, and the south side of St. Cloud. Those clubs serve kids from kindergarten all the way through 12th grade. We have about 4000 registered members across our organization, and we're seeing about 1200 kids a day.

Minnerath says the clubs and Kidstop locations are fully staffed for the summer and are accepting more students. Kids have a wide variety of activities every day, and a voice in what they do.

Throughout the summer, kids can expect fun activities that incorporate youth voices. We want to know what the kids want and we respond with the programs that they want. At our Eastside club, we've got a dance studio, so kids can expect to do all kinds of dance from tap to hip-hop to jazz and lyrical and modern dance. Each of our three clubs has a full-service gym and we can divide up the gym into age-appropriate sections. We have junior and teen games rooms at each of our clubs, so they can participate in social rec, just hang out with their friends, you know, play games.

The Boys and Girls Club of Central Minnesota also participates in the USDA Summer Food Service Program, so everyone gets breakfast and a hot meal at every club and center.

Or more information on the clubs or Kidstop locations, click here for the Boys and Girls Club of Central Minnesota.

