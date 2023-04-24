Boy Charged With Murder in Fatal Car vs Pedestrian Crash

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A 16-year-old boy from Sauk Rapids has been charged with murder after allegedly running down a pedestrian and killing him Friday night.

It happened on a walking path between 9th Avenue and 6th Avenue North in St. Cloud at around 8:00 p.m.

The Stearns County Attorney's Office is charging 16-year-old Israel Muyaya Madimba as an adult in the case.

Preliminary charges include 1st-degree premeditated murder and 2nd-degree murder with intent but not premeditated. Ultimately, a grand jury will be convened to determine whether the 1st-degree murder charge is warranted.

According to the criminal complaint, Madimba found some keys in a locker at the St. Cloud Area YMCA and stole a car belonging to them.

Madimba allegedly told authorities that he saw the victim, 70-year-old Norbert Olmscheid, walking on a path and decided to run him over. Records show Madimba drove up onto the path and was driving slowly behind Olmscheid when he accelerated and struck him. Olmscheid was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The case is now on hold pending the outcome of a mental health examination.

There is no current jail booking photo available for Madimba.

