Bowlus Man Hurt in Crash in Morrison County
ELMDALE (WJON News) -- A Bowlus man was seriously hurt in a crash.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened just after 2:30 p.m. Tuesday on Highway 238 near Elmdale.
Eighty-four-year-old Arnold Molus was driving a pickup eastbound when it went off the road, struck a guard rail, and rolled.
Troopers say he suffered life-threatening injuries, but they don't like which healthcare facility he was taken to.
He was wearing a seatbelt.
