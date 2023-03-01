Bloody Mary Crawl, St. Pat’s Day and More this Month in St. Cloud
Well, there's more snow today. No one I know wants this anymore. The season is over...let's move on. But, Mother Nature is laughing at that one.
But March if filled with all sorts of things going on to get you out of the winter doldrums. There is a Bloody Mary Crawl, there are St. Patrick's Day celebrations, a Euphoric Ink and art show, Women's Brew release party, Hops. History event and a Drag dinner. Seriously, what more could you ask for?
Get our free mobile app
Good weather...that's what.
But, since there are all of these things happening, let's at least take advantage of what we can.
Here is more information on those events:
WOMEN'S BREW RELEASE PARTY:
The ladies of Back Shed Brewing are coming together to brew a special beer in honor of International Women’s Day! Join us for the release of that special beer! More info coming soon.
HOPS & HISTORY EVENT:
This is put on by the Stearns History Museum. Happening on March 9th at 5:30 at Beaver Island Brewing, downtown St. Cloud. Cost is just $10 per person. If you are a member of the History Museum, the cost is free.
DRAG DINNER:
Hosted by Arroy - Thai and Filipino Restaurant. This event will feature entertainment by the MN Local Drag Performers. Date for the event is Sunday, March 12th at 5pm. The cost is $15 which includes a cocktail or a mocktail.
DOWNTOWN BLOODY MARY CRAWL
This one looks super fun. You go around to the participating downtown St. Cloud bars, try their Bloody Mary drinks and vote on which one you think is best. This is happening on Sunday, March 26th from 11 to 3pm. You can get the info here, including which bars are participating and what the criteria is to vote on for the best Bloody Mary.
St. PATRICK'S DAY CELEBRATIONS
There are a few of these going on this month. Back Shed's party is actually ON St. Patrick's Day - the 17th. The other two are the next day, Saturday the 18th.
Whether you participate in all of these, or just a few. At least there are things going on this month that look fun, and will get you out of the house.
LOOK: Here are the 50 best beach towns in America
Every beach town has its share of pluses and minuses, which got us thinking about what makes a beach town the best one to live in. To find out, Stacker consulted data from WalletHub, released June 17, 2020, that compares U.S. beach towns. Ratings are based on six categories: affordability, weather, safety, economy, education and health, and quality of life. The cities ranged in population from 10,000 to 150,000, but they had to have at least one local beach listed on TripAdvisor. Read the full methodology here. From those rankings, we selected the top 50. Readers who live in California and Florida will be unsurprised to learn that many of towns featured here are in one of those two states.
Keep reading to see if your favorite beach town made the cut.
LOOK: The most extreme temperatures in the history of every state
Stacker consulted 2021 data from the NOAA's State Climate Extremes Committee (SCEC) to illustrate the hottest and coldest temperatures ever recorded in each state. Each slide also reveals the all-time highest 24-hour precipitation record and all-time highest 24-hour snowfall.
Keep reading to find out individual state records in alphabetical order.