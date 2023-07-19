Bless Your Heart! This Minnesota Car For Sale Will Surely Raise Some Eyebrows

Beauty is in the eye of the beholder. Just remember that phrase when you take a look at this 2002 Chevrolet Camaro that is for sale here in Central Minnesota. The car appears to run without issue, but the paint on it...well...bless your heart.

Get our free mobile app

The vehicle, which I found listed on Facebook's Marketplace, apparently is a Saint Cloud vehicle, and the description pulls no punches.

WILL NOT TRADE. - V6 3.8L - RUNS GREAT - AFTERMARKET ALARM SYSTEM INSTALLED - POWERED SOFT TOP - ALL 4 AFTERMARKET & ORIGINAL TIRES/RIMS INCLUDED. PLENTY OF TREAD LEFT. selling because I never drive it anymore and trying to downsize.

The front 1/3 of the car is handpainted flames, with the driver's door having some more air-brushing with a skull and the words Cory's Custom FX written on the door panel. There isn't a picture of the passenger side of the car, so I don't know if that door has the same treatment or if it's just the red that the rest of the car has on it.

Image Credit: Cory V Interior via Facebook Marketplace Image Credit: Cory V Interior via Facebook Marketplace loading...

The interior looks pretty mint, and the car itself only has 138,000 miles on it, so the asking price of $3,000 isn't too far off what Edmunds has listed as resale value, but the seller indicated that the car has some aftermarket upgrades like the wheels and tires.

You can see the full Marketplace listing by going here, who knows maybe this is the car you've always wanted, and if the paint is the only thing holding you back, you can always get the car repainted the way you want.

Come Visit Watkins, MN With Us in Pictures

LOOK: Highest-Rated Museums in Minnesota, According to TripAdvisor Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated museums in Minnesota, according to Tripadvisor.