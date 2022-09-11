Bison, Gophers, Johnnies Stay Undefeated, Vikings Host GB Sunday

The North Dakota State University, University of Minnesota, and St. John's University football teams kept the momentum going, notching wins in the second week of the season. The Minnesota Twins, however, are trending in the opposite direction with their second straight loss to the Cleveland Guardians on Saturday. On Sunday, the Minnesota Vikings will kick off the season at U.S. Bank Stadium when they host the Green Bay Packers.

RECAPS:

- The no. 1 Bison dominated in a 43-3 win over North Carolina A&T at the Fargodome on Saturday. Cam Miller completed seven of twelve for 102 yards and two touchdowns. St. Cloud's own, LB James Kaczor made his first career interception and set up a 1-yard touchdown run in the second quarter. NDSU improves to 2-0 and will travel to Arizona for their first road game of the season on Saturday. Pre-game coverage starts at 9:00 p.m. on AM 1390 and 93.9 FM Granite City Sports.

- The no. 4 Johnnies earned a close 37-34 win over UW-River Falls after holding off a rally by the Falcons. Aaron Syverson completed 22 of 40 for 329 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. Troy Feddema led SJU's ground game with 16 carries for 38 yards and two touchdowns. The Johnnies improve to 2-0 and will begin conference play when they visit Bethel University on Saturday. Kick-off is set for 1:00 p.m. in Arden Hills.

- The Gophers also remained undefeated on the young season with a 62-10 win over Western Illinois. Tanner Morgan completed 14 of 18 for 287 yards and one touchdown. Mohamed Ibrahim and Trey Potts each ran in two touchdowns for Minnesota. The Gophers improve to 2-0 and will stay at home next week when they host Colorado Saturday. Pre-game coverage begins at 12:30 p.m. on AM 1390 and 93.9 FM Granite City Sports.

- The Twins were nearly shut out by the Guardians Saturday night, but a four-run rally in the bottom of the ninth brought the final score to 6-4. Steven Kwan and José Ramírez led Cleveland with two runs each. The Twins fall to 69-69 and now trail Chicago (72-68) by two games and Cleveland (72-65) by three and a half games. Minnesota and Cleveland will close out the series with game three at Target Field on Sunday. Pre-game coverage begins at 12:00 p.m. on AM 1390 and 93.9 FM Granite City Sports.

PREVIEWS:

- The Vikings will start their season with a matchup against division rival Green Bay in Minneapolis on Sunday. The first of two games between the teams this season, the contest will feature the debut of Minnesota's new schemes under first-year head coach Kevin O'Connell as well as several rookie wide receivers for the Packers. Several minor injuries are already plaguing both teams. Allen Lazard is listed as doubtful for Green Bay, while David Bakhtiari and Elgton Jenkins are listed as questionable. For the Vikings, Jonathan Bullard and Lewis Cine are listed as questionable. Pre-game coverage begins at 2:30 p.m. on AM 1240 and 95.3 FM WJON.

