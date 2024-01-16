Big Warm Up on the Way for Minnesota

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The National Weather Service says we're headed out of the worst of the cold blast, with daytime highs in the single-digits above zero for a few days, dropping back on Friday, but then a warm-up beginning on the weekend.

"Once we get through this week, then we should see a great improvement in the warmth."

Meteorologist Caleb Grunzke says there's a good chance for highs in the low 30s by early next week.

Get our free mobile app

National Weather Service National Weather Service loading...

The Wind Chill Advisory that has been in effect since Saturday is expected to expire at noon on Tuesday.

Each Day next week Monday through Friday could be at or above 30 degrees, which would be 10 degrees or more above normal.

There's no precipitation in the forecast for the remainder of this week with very little moisture in the long-range forecast as well.

St. Cloud remains at 8.7 inches of snow so far for this season. We're 12.7 inches below normal for the season so far. Last year at this time we had 41.7 inches of snow.

READ RELATED ARTICLES