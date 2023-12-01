Big Warm Up in Minnesota Next Week, Will It Be Record Setting?

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Meteorologists and expecting a big warm-up in Minnesota by the middle of next week.

The Weather Channel says St. Cloud could get to 43 for a high on Wednesday, 47 for a high on Thursday, and 45 for a high on Friday.

No doubt those are unusually warm temperatures for December, but we most likely won't be breaking any records that were set during an even warmer stretch back in 1939.

By the Numbers:

December 6th - The forecasted high is 43. The average high for that date is 29. The record high for that date is 63 set in 1939.

December 7th - The forecasted high is 47. The average high for that date is 29. The record high for that date is 53 set in 1939.

December 8th - The forecasted high is 45. The average high for that date is 28. The record high for that date is 54 set in 1939.

While some may be rejoicing in the delayed start to winter, others are not as happy. Outdoor enthusiasts who are anxious to go ice fishing, cross country skiing, and snowmobiling have to put their plans on hold at least for now.

But, for events like the Country Lights Festival in Sartell and the St. Cloud Lights Festival some pretty nice evenings to take the family and check out the light displays.

The Climate Prediction Center's December Outlook is calling for us to see warmer than normal temperatures throughout the month.

