Big Lake Police Prove They’re the Heartbeat of the Town

The Big Lake Police Department is looking to give a lifesaving gift to their community. The Department was gifted an A.E.D. Lifesaving CR2 Defibrillator, and the Police Department is looking to give that to a local Big Lake business, non-profit or organization.

This all stems back to May 8th, 2023, when Officer William Saliterman and Officer Tyler Hecht assisted a 13-year-old who collapsed on the soccer field at Liberty Elementary School. The two officers along with citizens on the scene assisted the teen and an AED Defibrillator was used to help until EMS officials could arrive.

The teen survived the cardiac event that he suffered that day on the soccer field. Officers Saliterman and Hecht along with the dispatchers and citizens who assisted that day were all honored by Big Lake in July last year.

Big Lake Police want to be able to place another of these lifesaving tools in their community. You can nominate a business, organization or non-profit group for consideration for this defibrillator. The requirements are that the nominees must be in the city limits of Big Lake, and they have a need for a defibrillator and currently do not have one.

If you know a group or business that you would like to nominate, find the Big Lake Police Department on Facebook and place your nomination into the comment section of their page. You can make nominations until this Friday, February 16th.

Once the deadline has passed and the nominees have been determined to meet the guidelines, the Police Department will choose someone at random for the A.E.D Defibrillator.

