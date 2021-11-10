Big Lake Man Charged With Solicitation of a Child
ST. CLOUD -- Another central Minnesota man has been caught in an undercover sting involving online chat rooms and the solicitation of a child.
A criminal complaint filed in Stearns County District Court alleges 32-year-old Matthew Piram of Big Lake messaged a decoy account set up by the Central Minnesota Human Trafficking Task Force.
Piram is accused of soliciting, who he believed was a 15-year-old girl, to engage in sexual conduct.
Court records show the initial conversation began in late September and transitioned from a social media app to a private email Piram shared with the undercover officer.
After completing the investigation, officers went to Piram's home on Monday and arrested him. He's charged with two felonies...the solicitation of a child and describing sexual conduct with a child through electronic communications.
Piram's next court appearance is scheduled for February 28th.
LOOK: Just some of the photos that capture the historic year that was 2020
25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today?