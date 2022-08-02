Benton County Settles Lawsuit With Auditor-Treasurer

FOLEY -- Benton County and its Auditor/Treasurer have reached an agreement after the county filed a lawsuit challenging her residency.

The county board of commissioners unanimously approved the settlement agreement during their meeting Tuesday morning.

According to the agreement, Benton County will drop it's lawsuit against Nadean Inman regarding her residency and in return Inman will drop out of the race for Auditor-Treasurer.

Inman will be allowed to continue to serve the rest of her term, which runs through the end of the year.

The agreement also states Inman agrees to not seek or accept any future employment or elected position within the county. Both sides also agree not to disparage each other now or in the future.

Back in May, the county board of commissioners filed suit against Inman. The court action came about after an investigation by the Sherburne County Sheriff's Office that allegedly determined Inman's primary residence is in Becker.

Court records show Inman's personnel records, property tax records, and vehicle registrations all list the Sherburne County address in Becker.