Meeker County Authorities Involved in Standoff Near Dassel

DASSEL -- The Meeker County Sheriff's Office says they are currently involved in a standoff Tuesday.

Authorities have set up a perimeter around a home in the 17000 block of 745th Avenue, south of Dassel.

Meeker County deputies and Kandi/Meeker SWAT responded to the scene Monday night after reports of a man was threatening to kill family members.

Negotiators have tried to make contact with the man but he refused to comply.

Authorities say this is an active scene.

We will continue to update you as the information becomes available.