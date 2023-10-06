Benton County Historical Society Buying Neighbor Property

SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- The Benton County Historical Society is expanding its property in downtown Sauk Rapids.

Executive Director Mary Ostby says they recently bought the property next door to them at 212 2nd Avenue South.

The home had been used as a rental property recently.

We're looking at some point either having someone move it off or going through a deconstruction process. The house was built in 1910, it is not on the National Historic Registry list.

Ostby says the plan is to use at least part of that property to create a new parking lot for the Historical Society.

It's a large enough lot that I don't know that we'll do all parking. We'll see what we have to work with zoning and development stuff.

Ostby says they are very happy with their new location and are excited to be able to grow their footprint downtown.

The Benton County Historical Society bought the historic home next door in November 2019 and has been slowly renovating it. Phase one, which is the main floor, is primarily done.

