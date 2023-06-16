Great Value Frozen Fruits Sold In Minnesota Could Cause Hepatitis A- Recall
GREAT VALUE PRODUCTS BEING RECALLED BY WILLAMETTE VALLEY
Great Value Sliced Strawberries have been recalled due to a possible health risk that could lead to liver failure.
Willamette Valley Fruit Company from Salem, Oregon has voluntarily recalled select packages of frozen fruit containing strawberries that were grown in Mexico. The recall is due to a potential risk of Hepatitis A contamination.
HEPATITIS A EXPOSURE
Hepatitis A is a contagious liver disease that is caused by exposure to the Hepatitis A virus. Symptoms can be mild for a few weeks and then turn into a serious illness lasting several months. Symptoms usually occur around 15 to 50 days of exposure and include the following:
- Fatigue
- Abdominal Pain
- Jaundice
- Abnormal liver tests
- Dark urine
- Pale stools
In rare cases, people with pre-existing conditions can progress to liver failure.
Anyone who thinks they may have fully consumed the affected product should consult their health care professional to see if vaccination is appropriate. If you have symptoms, even if they are mild, you should contact your doctor immediately if you think you may have been exposed.
OTHER RECALLS
The Recall also includes:
- Great Value Mixed Fruit
- Great Value Antioxidant Blend
- Rader Farms Organic Fresh Start Smoothie Blend
- Rader Farms Organic Berry Trio
- Great Value Sliced Strawberries
Places, where you may have purchased these items, include:
- Walmart
- Costco
There have been no illnesses reported at this point due to this recall.
If you still have any of these packages in your freezer, you may want to bring them back to the location where you purchased them or toss them out:
Great Value Sliced Strawberries are in 64-ounce bags:
Lot: 4018305 7/19/24
Lot: 4019305 7/20/24
Great Value Mixed Fruit packaged in 64-ounce bags:
Lot: 4024205 7/25/2024
Lot: 4025305 7/26/2024
Lot: 4032305 8/2/2024
Lot: 4033305 8/3/2024
Lot: 4034305 8/4/2024
Lot: 4035305 8/5/2024
Great Value AntiOxidant Blend in 40-ounce packages:
Lot: 4032305 8/2/2024
For more information about these recalls click HERE.