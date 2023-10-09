Bemidji Police Investigating Alleged Assault of Young Girl

BEMIDJI (WJON News) -- Authorities are investigating an alleged assault of a minor in the Bemidji area.

The Bemidji Police Department issued a news release on the incident late last week. The alleged incident took place on September 23rd.

Officers responded to the Sanford Medical Center's Emergency Room on a report that a young girl had been sexually assaulted.

A search warrant was then used at a home where they found one of the suspects described by the victim. Twenty-two-year-old Oscar Luna of Texas was arrested and has been charged in Beltrami County.

During the search, 12 other individuals were found and identified. The U.S. Border Patrol helped with the investigation because of a language barrier. None of those individuals could be immediately identified as suspects in the case and 11 were turned over to the custody of U.S. Border Patrol.

The home was processed for more than eight hours. Investigators have not found any evidence of any other victims.

The Bemidji Police Department says they are collaborating with numerous agencies across the state to help solve this case.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact the Bemidji Police Department at 218-333-9111

