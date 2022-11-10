Beginning Farmer Grants Now Available

ST. PAUL (WJON News) - If you’ve thought about starting a farm, a new grant program is accepting applications.

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture is offering a dollar-for-dollar matching grant for small farmers to purchase farmland.

Governor Tim Walz says the program will help establish the next generation of Minnesota Farmers.

Farming is a part of Minnesota’s identity and a significant component of our economy. We want every Minnesotan to have an opportunity to explore a career in farming. These funds will help remove obstacles facing Minnesotans looking to get into farming and help foster the next generation of farmers in Minnesota.

To qualify, applicants must be Minnesota residents who will earn less than $250,000 per year in gross agricultural sales and plan on doing most of the day-to-day work themselves for at least five years.

The Rural Finance Authority expects to award between 30 and 40 grants in round one starting in January. The second round of grants is expected to start in July 2023.

Applications and more information can be found here.