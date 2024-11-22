Becker Football Earns Fourth State Championship With Friday Win At Prep Bowl

The Becker Bulldogs took down Totino-Grace 24-8 to capture their fourth football state championship at the Class 4A Prep Bowl in Minneapolis on Friday. The Bulldogs finish the season 13-0.

The Bulldogs got on the board first with just :21 left in the first quarter. Becker running back Landen Kujawa took a handoff for 33 yards into the end zone for a 7-0 Bulldog lead.

The Kujawa rushing touchdown capped a six play, 63 yard drive that took just under two and a half minutes of time off of the clock.

The Bulldogs made the score 14-0 on a spectacular 54-yard touchdown scamper by Carter Reckelberg, who turned a run up the right sideline into a touchdown scored inside the left pylon with 10:19 left in the first half.

Becker's stout defense not only kept an undefeated Totino-Grace team off the scoreboard until the game's final two minutes, but also put points on the board itself when Sawyer Brown brought an interception into the end zone from the 30 yard line to make the score 21-0.

Becker's sure-footed kicker Evan Norberg added a 25-yard field goal just over three minutes later in the third to for a 24-0 lead.

The Bulldogs had previously won titles in 2005, 2014 and 2015.

