Becker Celebrates “Freedom Days”
BECKER (WJON News) - Becker’s Freedom Days has arrived.
The annual celebration in Becker runs all week, with events scheduled through Sunday.
This week’s featured events:
- An Ice Cream Social at the Sherburne History Museum Tuesday.
- Senior Popcorn Bingo at the Becker Community Center Wednesday.
- Ice Cream Floats and games for kids at St. Cloud Financial Credit Union Thursday.
- The Becker Blast softball tournament starts Friday.
Friday night and Saturday are filled with events, ending with a Father’s Day photo contest Sunday. For a complete list of events, find the schedule here.
