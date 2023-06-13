Becker Celebrates &#8220;Freedom Days&#8221;

Becker Celebrates “Freedom Days”

Photo: City of Becker

BECKER (WJON News) - Becker’s Freedom Days has arrived.

Get our free mobile app

The annual celebration in Becker runs all week, with events scheduled through Sunday.

This week’s featured events:

  • An Ice Cream Social at the Sherburne History Museum Tuesday.
  • Senior Popcorn Bingo at the Becker Community Center Wednesday.
  • Ice Cream Floats and games for kids at St. Cloud Financial Credit Union Thursday.
  • The Becker Blast softball tournament starts Friday.

Friday night and Saturday are filled with events, ending with a Father’s Day photo contest Sunday. For a complete list of events, find the schedule here.

 

READ RELATED ARTICLES

 

Most common fast food chains in Minnesota

Stacker compiled a list of the most common chain restaurants in Minnesota using data from the Friendly City Lab at Georgia Tech.
Categories: St. Cloud News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 1390 Granite City Sports