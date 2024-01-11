Becker Area Crash Sends Passenger to Hospital

BECKER (WJON News) - A crash Thursday afternoon near Becker has sent one driver to the hospital.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash was reported at 1:50 pm.

Reports claim the crash happened at the intersection of Highway 25 and 97th Street Southeast in Becker Township.

Authorities say a Ford Explorer, driven by 27-year-old Shaun Wiese of Freeport, was traveling east on 97th Street when it crashed at the Highway 25 intersection with a Ram Pickup driven by 33-year-old Jesse Smith of Zimmerman.

Officials say the roads were a combination of snow and ice at the time.

A passenger in the SUV, 22-year-old Kelsie Demars of Faribault, was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

