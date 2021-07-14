Beat The Heat, Open Skating At New Scheels Athletic Complex

It's been a really hot and dry summer, the kind of weather you'd expect for a Minnesota July. Some Minnesotans love it, while others are wishing for a cool down.

Mall of America in Bloomington recently announced that they're celebrating Christmas all month long. They're kind of over summer. On the heels of that announcement, you can participate in a winter sport even closer to home.

Get our free mobile app

The City of Sartell recently announced that you can actually go ice skating at the new Scheels Athletic Complex! How fun would that be? It's definitely a great way to beat the July heat and brush up on your skills for this winter.

They've got open skating through the end of July and it's pretty affordable. Passes are $3 per skater. If you don't have your own skates, they also have an option for you to rent out a pair.

It's also a great excuse to check out the new complex they've been working on for years which cost roughly $6.2 million. It looks awesome from the outside.

Check out the open skate schedule through July below.

July 15: noon to 1:30 p.m.

July 20: 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

July 22: noon to 1:30 p.m.

July 27: 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

July 29: noon to 1:30 p.m.

Scheels Athletic Complex is located at 1109 First Street South in Sartell.

The 25 Best Places to Live in Minnesota Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in Minnesota using data from Niche . Niche ranks places to live based on a variety of factors including cost of living, schools, health care, recreation, and weather. Cities, suburbs, and towns were included. Listings and images are from realtor.com

On the list, there's a robust mix of offerings from great schools and nightlife to high walkability and public parks. Some areas have enjoyed rapid growth thanks to new businesses moving to the area, while others offer glimpses into area history with well-preserved architecture and museums. Keep reading to see if your hometown made the list.

14 Central Minnesota Restaurants Where Kids Eat Free (or for Cheap)

15 Minnesota Emojis We Need On Our Phones ASAP