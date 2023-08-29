Bear Needs a Home, Adoption Fee Has Been Lowered to Only $50

BEAR'S ADOPTION FEE HAS BEEN LOWERED TO JUST $50

Say hello to Bear! This big boy was transferred from another facility where it was not known if he has met other dogs, cats, or kids. Bear is a very energetic, spirited dog who will likely do best with positive-reinforcement training and structure.

He has a wonderful heart; his head is sometimes missing! Slow and proper introductions are key to a successful transition into the new home. Ask TCHS staff tips! Bear has been very easygoing and friendly with staff upon arrival. Bear is very strong and will pull on the leash.

We always recommend the Emily Weiss Walkie, which is sold in our Re-Tail Shoppe for dogs who tend to pull hard on the leash. Bear should be fed a high-quality diet where meat is listed as the first few ingredients.

Allowing your new dog to explore different types of play and toys will allow you to learn more about them and a great opportunity to bond with your new pet!

Donations and adoption fees help cover the cost of spay/neuter surgeries, microchipping, vaccinating, de-worming, any medical procedures and general care.

DEPOSITS MAY BE PLACED ON ADOPTABLE ANIMALS by calling 320-252-0896

The Tri-County Humane Society is an independent, nonprofit animal shelter in St. Cloud, MN, providing quality services to people and animals since 1974.

Monday - Thursday: 12 - 6:00pm

Friday: 12 - 8:00pm

Saturday: 11am - 5:00pm

Sunday: 12 - 5:00pm

Shelter Store Opens Earlier

735 8th Street NE St. Cloud, MN 56304

