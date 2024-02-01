Sartell Pizzeria to Close After 20 Years

SARTELL (WJON News) -- A family-owned Sartell pizzeria is closing after 20 years at that location.

House of Pizza, located in the Pine Cone Marketplace strip mall, will close on February 25th. Owner Brandon Testa says after failing to come to a lease extension with the owner of the property, he is forced to close the Sartell location.

Testa says it's a big blow to his business and his staff, many of whom have been with him for more than a decade. But, he'll work to transition his staff over to the St. Cloud location at 4040 2nd Street South.

The move will prompt the restaurant to pivot and extend its delivery range out of the St. Cloud location as much as possible. Catering services, business deliveries, and large team orders are also expected to continue.

As far as opening a new Sartell location, Testa says maybe someday...

Yeah, we would consider a new Sartell or surrounding area location and would welcome those proposals. But right now the priority is to focus on my staff, work family, the customers, and to try to be as celebratory as possible for our last month in business in Sartell.

Testa says his downtown St. Cloud location remains empty and the building remains for sale but he says reopening that location is not in his business plans at this time.

Testa adds that he wanted to sign an extension to his Sartell lease and never had plans to close. He also says efforts to buy Pine Ridge Gold & Tavern had no bearing on the Sartell House of Pizza closing.

50 Most Popular Chain Restaurants in America YouGov investigated the most popular dining brands in the country, and Stacker compiled the list to give readers context on the findings. Read on to look through America's vast and divergent variety of restaurants—maybe you'll even find a favorite or two. Gallery Credit: Paul Feinstein

LOOK: Best Beers From Every State To find the best beer in each state and Washington D.C., Stacker analyzed January 2020 data from BeerAdvocate , a website that gathers user scores for beer in real-time. BeerAdvocate makes its determinations by compiling consumer ratings for all 50 states and Washington D.C. and applying a weighted rank to each. The weighted rank pulls the beer toward the list's average based on the number of ratings it has and aims to allow lesser-known beers to increase in rank. Only beers with at least 10 rankings to be considered; we took it a step further to only include beers with at least 100 user rankings in our gallery. Keep reading to find out what the best beer is in each of the 50 states and Washington D.C. Gallery Credit: Angela Underwood