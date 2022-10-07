BCI Construction Opens Mora Office

SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- BCI Construction has expanded to a second location.

The commercial construction contractor headquartered in Sauk Rapids also now has an office in Mora. The company says the addition of the Mora office aligns with the five-year anniversary of new ownership and a rebrand from Boser Construction to BCI Construction, which took place in 2017. The new ownership group is led by CEO and President Ryan Cross.

They say over the past five years BCI has had a 57 percent growth in revenue and 35 percent growth in employment. Its portfolio is concentrated in a 60 to 90 mile radius of the St. Cloud and Mora communities.

Some of their notable builds and remodels include ROCORI Blattner Stadium, Rejuv Medical, Paynesville Community Center, and Riverview Hall at St. Cloud State University.

The company commits to giving back at least 10 percent of its net income to local organizations including GREAT Theater, Habitat for Humanity, and Anna Marie's Alliance.