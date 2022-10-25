BCA Investigating After 10-Year-Old Falls From Tree and Dies

WALKER (WJON News) -- The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating an incident that killed a 10-year-old in northern Minnesota last week.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a medical call at a home on Midway Circle in rural Walker around 4:00 p.m. on Thursday.

Deputies arrived to find a boy who had fallen from a tree and was hurt. Authorities say life-saving measures were started and the boy was taken to a medical helicopter landing zone, but he died before the helicopter arrived.

The Leech Lake Tribal Police, North Memorial Ambulance, and Sanford Air Med assisted at the scene.

