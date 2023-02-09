Balloon Spotted Floating Near St. Cloud Thursday Morning

While I don't think this has anything to do with the Chinese balloon drama that has taken place over the past week, and over areas of the US, it is odd to notice a balloon floating not too far away from St. Cloud.

The good news is that it appears the balloon has a somewhat known flight path, and it will be landing in the next few hours according to data from FlightAware.com.

The website lists the balloon as Project Loon 618 HBAL618. The balloon was first spotted near Sioux Falls South Dakota and has wound its way eastward, crossing the border and crossing into Minnesota, swirling around just east of Worthington, where it began to float North, leading it to where it is now, just West of St. Cloud, supposedly drifting lower and lower until it's expected to land later today.

The balloon has consistently been at more than 60,000 feet for most of its flight, and I would expect it to be hard to see until it begins to come down.

Last week and well into this week, we've seen tons of memes surrounding the Chinese Spy Balloon that was spotted in Montana, and later across other parts of the US.

Whatever your take on that balloon, we are pretty sure this one just is there for the weather.

If you happen to catch a view of the balloon, send us a pic on our free app!

