Prep Sports Schedule – Tuesday, September 2nd
It's the first day of school for most kids in the area and with it comes a full schedule of high school sports. Here is a look at the matchups for Tuesday, September 2nd.
GIRLS SOCCER
Sartell @ Moorhead 4 PM
Fergus Falls @ ROCORI 7 PM
Melrose @ Cathedral 7 PM
BOYS SOCCER
Morris @ Cathedral 5 PM
Sartell @ Moorhead 6 PM
Tech @ Cloquet 7 PM
Apollo @ Detroit Lakes 7 PM
ROCORI @ Sauk Rapids-Rice 7 PM
VOLLEYBALL
ROCORI @ Minneota 6 PM
Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Sartell 7 PM
Cathedral @ Albany 7 PM
