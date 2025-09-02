It's the first day of school for most kids in the area and with it comes a full schedule of high school sports. Here is a look at the matchups for Tuesday, September 2nd.

GIRLS SOCCER

Sartell @ Moorhead 4 PM

Fergus Falls @ ROCORI 7 PM

Melrose @ Cathedral 7 PM

BOYS SOCCER

Morris @ Cathedral 5 PM

Sartell @ Moorhead 6 PM

Tech @ Cloquet 7 PM

Apollo @ Detroit Lakes 7 PM

ROCORI @ Sauk Rapids-Rice 7 PM

VOLLEYBALL

ROCORI @ Minneota 6 PM

Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Sartell 7 PM

Cathedral @ Albany 7 PM

St. Cloud's Stanley Cup Champion Nate Schmidt [GALLERY] Former St. Cloud Cathedral and University of Minnesota standout Nate Schmidt will bring the Stanley Cup to St. Cloud on August 25th. Here's a look at his career through photos.

Minnesota's Most Attended Concerts