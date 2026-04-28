Town Ball Update – April 28th, 2026
AMATEUR/TOWN BALL SUNDAY ROUNDUP
ST. MARTIN MARTINS 7 ROSCOE RANGERS 0
The Martins out hit the Rangers seven to six, including three doubles and a
sacrifice fly. Tanner Arceneau started on the mound, he threw two innings, he
gave up two hits and he recorded one strikeout. Bryan Schlangen threw two
innings, he gave up one hit and he recorded two strikeouts. Brady Goebel threw
two innings, he gave up two hits, and he recorded three strikeouts. Kurt
Schlangen threw two innings, he gave up a hit and he recorded three strikeouts.
Alex Baumann threw one inning, he recorded a strikeout.
The Martins offense was led by Nolan Reuter, he went 2-3 with two doubles for
two RBIs, a walk and he scored a run. Kurt Schlangen went 2-3 with a double and
a sacrifice fly for two RBIs and he scored a run. Tanner Arceneau went 1-3 for
two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Brady
Goebel went 2-3 with a walk and he scored a run, Kyle Lieser had two walks and
he scored two runs and Trevin Lieser scored a run. Jaylyn Arceneau had two
walks and Zach Arceneau and Matt Schlangen both had a walk.
The Rangers starting pitcher was Josh Mackedanz, he threw three innings, he
gave up three hits, three runs, three walks and he had a strikeout. Derek Mergen
threw three innings, he gave up three hits, three runs and three walks.
Brandon Schlegel threw one inning, he gave up one hit, one run and one walk
and Nick Utsch threw one inning, he gave up a walk.
The Ranger offense was led by Matt Hemingson went 2-4 and Brayden
Vanderbeek went 1-1. Derek Mergen went 2-3 and Charlie Stang went 1-3.
PIERZ LAKERS 4 PEARL LAKE LAKERS 2
The Lakers out hit the Lakers eight to three, Pete Schommer started on the
mound, he threw three innings, he gave up two hits and he recorded two
strikeouts. Rylee Rauch threw one inning, he gave up three hits, one run and he
recorded one strikeout. Gunnar Wicklund threw three innings, he gave up three
hits, one run, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. Mike Poser threw two
innings, he had one strikeout.
The Pierz Lakers offense was led by Alvin Kidman was credited for a RBI and he
was hit by a pitch and Mike Poser and Rylee Rauch both were hit by a pitch.
Gunner Wicklund went 1-4 and he scored a run and Jesse Marshik scored a run.
Parker Kidman and Pete Schommer both went 1-3 and each scored a run and
Steve Nezerka and Mike Nezerka both had a walk.
The Pearl Lake Lakers starting pitcher was Mitch Wienke, he threw four innings,
he gave up one run, one walk and he recorded six strikeouts. Austin Lenzmeier
threw two innings, he gave up a walk and he had one strikeout. Noah Klinefelter
threw one inning, he gave up three hits, three runs and he recorded one strikeout
and Justin Konkel threw one inning, he recorded one strikeout.
Their offense was led by Alex Lenzmeier went 3-4 with a home run for two RBIs
and Justin Konkel went 1-3 with a double. Nick Schmitt, Austin Lenzmeier and
Blake Konkel all went 1-3. Ben Schmitt went 1-4 and he scored a run and Andrew
Schmitt had a walk.
SPRING HILL CHARGERS 3 GREENWALD CUBS 0
The Chargers out hit the Cubs seven to two, including two doubles. Anthony
Reverman started on the mound for the Chargers, he threw four innings, he gave
up one hit and he recorded six strikeouts. Ben Welle threw five innings, he gave
up one hit and he recorded eight strikeouts.
The Chargers offense was led by Owen Meyer, he went 2-3 with a double for a
RBI and two stolen bases and Austin Schoenberg went 1-3 for a RBI, he was hit
by a pitch and he had a stolen base. Ethan Meyer went 1-4 with a double, he had
a stolen base and he scored a run and Dylan Gertken went 1-3 with a stolen base
and he scored a run. Luke Dehmer went 1-2 and Sam Rieland was hit by a pitch.
The Cubs starting pitcher was Grant Moscho, he threw four innings, he gave up
five hits, three runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Max Wehlage threw four
innings, he gave up two hits and he recorded three strikeouts. The Cubs offense
was led by Grant Moscho and Brett Engelmeyer, both went 1-3.
CLEARWATER RIVER CATS 9 ALBERTVILLE ANGLERS 6
The River Cats out hit the Anglers fifteen to ten, including three doubles and a
pair of sacrifice flys. The River Cats starting pitcher was Andy Nefs, he threw
two innings, he gave up two hits, one run and he recorded two strikeouts. Cody
Thiery threw three innings, he gave up five hits, three runs, three walks and he
recorded four strikeouts. Luke Welle threw four innings, he gave up three hits,
two runs, three walks and he recorded five strikeouts.
The River Cats offense was led by Bryan “Big Mac” McCallum, he went 3-4 with a
double for two RBIs, a walk, a stolen base and he scored a run. Zeus Schlegel
went 2-5 with a double for two RBIs and a walk and Preston Schlegel went 1-2,
he was hit by a pitch, had two walks and he scored two runs. Kaden Haselius
went 2-4 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he scored a run and Nick Proshek
went 1-4 and he scored a run. Callan Henkemeyer went 1-4 with a double and a
sacrifice fly for a RBI and he scored a run. Al Smith went 3-5 for two RBIs and
Will Krenz went 1-3, he was hit twice by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored
two runs, Caleb Guzek went 1-1 and Josh Tapio had a walk and he scored a run.
The Anglers starting pitcher was Tyler Cowden, he threw six innings, he gave up
twelve hits, eight runs, four walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Jacob Dinkel
threw one inning, he gave up one hit, one run, one walk and he recorded one
strikeout and Tom Schaupp threw one inning, he gave up two hits.
The Anglers offense was led by Tom Schaupp went 3-5 with a double for one RBI
and he scored a run and Jordan Schlueter went 3-5 with a double for a RBI. Eric
Fouquette went 2-4 with a double for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch, had a walk and
he scored two runs and Eli Schaffer had a walk and he scored a run. Easton
Knealing was credited for a RBI, he had three walks and a stolen base and Derek
Cagle went 1-3, with a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Noah Dinkel went 1-5
with a double for two RBIs.
NEW MUNICH SILVERSTREAKS 5 MEIRE GROVE GROVERS
4
The Silverstreaks out hit the Grovers eight to five, their starting pitcher was Ty
Reller, he threw five innings, to earn the win. He gave up five hits, four runs, three
walks and he recorded nine strikeouts. Caden Sand threw three innings, he gave
up two walks and he recorded three strikeouts and Will Funk threw one inning,
he recorded one strikeout.
The Silverstreaks offense was led by Will Funk, he went 2-4 for a RBI and three
stolen bases and Ian Funk went 2-5 and he scored a run. Carter Schiffler went
2-3 with a double, he was hit by a pitch and he scored three runs. Caden Sand
went 1-3 for a RBI and had two walks and Luke Funk had a sacrifice bunt for a
RBI. Logan Funk went 1-4, Brandon Holm was hit by a pitch and he was credited
for a RBI, Ethan Funk had a walk and a stolen base and Owen Funk scored a run.
The Grovers starting pitcher was Toby Hoffman, he threw five innings, he gave
up five hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Joe
Schwinghammer threw three innings, he gave up up a hit, one run, one walk and
he recorded two strikeouts. Jordan Klaphake threw one inning, he gave up two
hits and he recorded two strikeouts.
The Grovers offense was led by Jordan Klaphake went 2-5 with a home run for
two RBIs and he scored two runs and Joshua Olmscheid went 2-3 for a RBI and
he had a walk. Carson Theiler went 1-3 for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch, Riley
Elferding had two walks and he scored a run, Tyler Nathe had a walk and he
scored a run and Ryan Olmscheid had a walk.