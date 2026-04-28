AMATEUR/TOWN BALL SUNDAY ROUNDUP

ST. MARTIN MARTINS 7 ROSCOE RANGERS 0

The Martins out hit the Rangers seven to six, including three doubles and a

sacrifice fly. Tanner Arceneau started on the mound, he threw two innings, he

gave up two hits and he recorded one strikeout. Bryan Schlangen threw two

innings, he gave up one hit and he recorded two strikeouts. Brady Goebel threw

two innings, he gave up two hits, and he recorded three strikeouts. Kurt

Schlangen threw two innings, he gave up a hit and he recorded three strikeouts.

Alex Baumann threw one inning, he recorded a strikeout.

The Martins offense was led by Nolan Reuter, he went 2-3 with two doubles for

two RBIs, a walk and he scored a run. Kurt Schlangen went 2-3 with a double and

a sacrifice fly for two RBIs and he scored a run. Tanner Arceneau went 1-3 for

two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Brady

Goebel went 2-3 with a walk and he scored a run, Kyle Lieser had two walks and

he scored two runs and Trevin Lieser scored a run. Jaylyn Arceneau had two

walks and Zach Arceneau and Matt Schlangen both had a walk.

The Rangers starting pitcher was Josh Mackedanz, he threw three innings, he

gave up three hits, three runs, three walks and he had a strikeout. Derek Mergen

threw three innings, he gave up three hits, three runs and three walks.

Brandon Schlegel threw one inning, he gave up one hit, one run and one walk

and Nick Utsch threw one inning, he gave up a walk.

The Ranger offense was led by Matt Hemingson went 2-4 and Brayden

Vanderbeek went 1-1. Derek Mergen went 2-3 and Charlie Stang went 1-3.

PIERZ LAKERS 4 PEARL LAKE LAKERS 2

The Lakers out hit the Lakers eight to three, Pete Schommer started on the

mound, he threw three innings, he gave up two hits and he recorded two

strikeouts. Rylee Rauch threw one inning, he gave up three hits, one run and he

recorded one strikeout. Gunnar Wicklund threw three innings, he gave up three

hits, one run, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. Mike Poser threw two

innings, he had one strikeout.

The Pierz Lakers offense was led by Alvin Kidman was credited for a RBI and he

was hit by a pitch and Mike Poser and Rylee Rauch both were hit by a pitch.

Gunner Wicklund went 1-4 and he scored a run and Jesse Marshik scored a run.

Parker Kidman and Pete Schommer both went 1-3 and each scored a run and

Steve Nezerka and Mike Nezerka both had a walk.

The Pearl Lake Lakers starting pitcher was Mitch Wienke, he threw four innings,

he gave up one run, one walk and he recorded six strikeouts. Austin Lenzmeier

threw two innings, he gave up a walk and he had one strikeout. Noah Klinefelter

threw one inning, he gave up three hits, three runs and he recorded one strikeout

and Justin Konkel threw one inning, he recorded one strikeout.

Their offense was led by Alex Lenzmeier went 3-4 with a home run for two RBIs

and Justin Konkel went 1-3 with a double. Nick Schmitt, Austin Lenzmeier and

Blake Konkel all went 1-3. Ben Schmitt went 1-4 and he scored a run and Andrew

Schmitt had a walk.

SPRING HILL CHARGERS 3 GREENWALD CUBS 0

The Chargers out hit the Cubs seven to two, including two doubles. Anthony

Reverman started on the mound for the Chargers, he threw four innings, he gave

up one hit and he recorded six strikeouts. Ben Welle threw five innings, he gave

up one hit and he recorded eight strikeouts.

The Chargers offense was led by Owen Meyer, he went 2-3 with a double for a

RBI and two stolen bases and Austin Schoenberg went 1-3 for a RBI, he was hit

by a pitch and he had a stolen base. Ethan Meyer went 1-4 with a double, he had

a stolen base and he scored a run and Dylan Gertken went 1-3 with a stolen base

and he scored a run. Luke Dehmer went 1-2 and Sam Rieland was hit by a pitch.

The Cubs starting pitcher was Grant Moscho, he threw four innings, he gave up

five hits, three runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Max Wehlage threw four

innings, he gave up two hits and he recorded three strikeouts. The Cubs offense

was led by Grant Moscho and Brett Engelmeyer, both went 1-3.

CLEARWATER RIVER CATS 9 ALBERTVILLE ANGLERS 6

The River Cats out hit the Anglers fifteen to ten, including three doubles and a

pair of sacrifice flys. The River Cats starting pitcher was Andy Nefs, he threw

two innings, he gave up two hits, one run and he recorded two strikeouts. Cody

Thiery threw three innings, he gave up five hits, three runs, three walks and he

recorded four strikeouts. Luke Welle threw four innings, he gave up three hits,

two runs, three walks and he recorded five strikeouts.

The River Cats offense was led by Bryan “Big Mac” McCallum, he went 3-4 with a

double for two RBIs, a walk, a stolen base and he scored a run. Zeus Schlegel

went 2-5 with a double for two RBIs and a walk and Preston Schlegel went 1-2,

he was hit by a pitch, had two walks and he scored two runs. Kaden Haselius

went 2-4 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he scored a run and Nick Proshek

went 1-4 and he scored a run. Callan Henkemeyer went 1-4 with a double and a

sacrifice fly for a RBI and he scored a run. Al Smith went 3-5 for two RBIs and

Will Krenz went 1-3, he was hit twice by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored

two runs, Caleb Guzek went 1-1 and Josh Tapio had a walk and he scored a run.

The Anglers starting pitcher was Tyler Cowden, he threw six innings, he gave up

twelve hits, eight runs, four walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Jacob Dinkel

threw one inning, he gave up one hit, one run, one walk and he recorded one

strikeout and Tom Schaupp threw one inning, he gave up two hits.

The Anglers offense was led by Tom Schaupp went 3-5 with a double for one RBI

and he scored a run and Jordan Schlueter went 3-5 with a double for a RBI. Eric

Fouquette went 2-4 with a double for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch, had a walk and

he scored two runs and Eli Schaffer had a walk and he scored a run. Easton

Knealing was credited for a RBI, he had three walks and a stolen base and Derek

Cagle went 1-3, with a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Noah Dinkel went 1-5

with a double for two RBIs.

NEW MUNICH SILVERSTREAKS 5 MEIRE GROVE GROVERS

4

The Silverstreaks out hit the Grovers eight to five, their starting pitcher was Ty

Reller, he threw five innings, to earn the win. He gave up five hits, four runs, three

walks and he recorded nine strikeouts. Caden Sand threw three innings, he gave

up two walks and he recorded three strikeouts and Will Funk threw one inning,

he recorded one strikeout.

The Silverstreaks offense was led by Will Funk, he went 2-4 for a RBI and three

stolen bases and Ian Funk went 2-5 and he scored a run. Carter Schiffler went

2-3 with a double, he was hit by a pitch and he scored three runs. Caden Sand

went 1-3 for a RBI and had two walks and Luke Funk had a sacrifice bunt for a

RBI. Logan Funk went 1-4, Brandon Holm was hit by a pitch and he was credited

for a RBI, Ethan Funk had a walk and a stolen base and Owen Funk scored a run.

The Grovers starting pitcher was Toby Hoffman, he threw five innings, he gave

up five hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Joe

Schwinghammer threw three innings, he gave up up a hit, one run, one walk and

he recorded two strikeouts. Jordan Klaphake threw one inning, he gave up two

hits and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Grovers offense was led by Jordan Klaphake went 2-5 with a home run for

two RBIs and he scored two runs and Joshua Olmscheid went 2-3 for a RBI and

he had a walk. Carson Theiler went 1-3 for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch, Riley

Elferding had two walks and he scored a run, Tyler Nathe had a walk and he

scored a run and Ryan Olmscheid had a walk.