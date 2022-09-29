Avoiding These Five Things Can Make Your Mornings Better
It's tough getting your butt out of bed every morning, especially in Minnesota during the winter. There are things that if you actually avoid doing may make your mornings easier to cope with. No need to make mornings any harder to deal with then they have to be.
- We are probably all guilty of this. Hitting your snooze alarm has proven to be absolutely of no help as far as getting more sleep. Personally, I am guilty of this. I call it bonus sleep. Experts say you are better off just setting your alarm for a more reasonable time. Okay, but I don't think my boss would approve of setting my alarm for noon.
- Avoid your phone first thing in the morning. Checking emails , etc. can put added stress on you first thing in the morning. All that can wait until you are a bit more coherent.
