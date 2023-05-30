Average National Gas Prices Rise in Past Week

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Gasoline prices have drifted higher in the last week due to some relatively minor refinery kinks and low gas supply. But, GasBuddy says it may not be a trend that lasts too much longer.

As we officially start the summer driving season, the national average is likely to spend much of the summer in the range of $3.35 to $3.85 per gallon.

The national average price for gas has risen 2.7 cents in the last week, averaging $3.55. In Minnesota, the average gas price was unchanged last week.

The national average price of diesel has fallen 4.9 cents in the last week and now stands at $3.91 per gallon.

