Average Gas Prices Fall for 7th Straight Week

UNDATED -- Gas prices continue to fall in Minnesota.

Gas Buddy says average gasoline prices in Minnesota have fallen 18.7 cents per gallon in the last week, an average $4.14.

Gas Buddy says average gas prices are falling in every state, with the national average down for the seventh straight week.

The cheapest price of gas in Minnesota Sunday was at $3.43, while the most expensive was $4.79.

The national average has fallen 15.9 cents in the past week, averaging $4.17.

Gas Buddy says we are seeing prices nearly 90 cents lower than their mid-June peak and are spending close to $330 million less on gasoline every day as a result.