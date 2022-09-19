Authorities Respond to Single Vehicle Crash Near Little Falls

LITTLE FALLS -- Morrison County authorities responded to a one-vehicle crash over the weekend.

The incident happened around 8:30 p.m. Friday on 213th Street, about five miles northeast of Little Falls.

The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says 46-year-old Paula Seidl, of Little Falls, was heading east on 213th Street when her vehicle went off the road and rolled.

Seidl was taken to St. Gabriel's Hospital with unknown injuries.