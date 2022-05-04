Authorities Looking for Suspect Throwing Eggs, Objects at Cars
MINDEN TOWNSHIP -- The Benton County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help identifying a suspect allegedly throwing objects at vehicles in Minden Township.
Deputies were called to the 5000 block of Golden Spike Road at around 1:45 Saturday morning after a caller reported her vehicle had been struck by an egg while driving. The caller told authorities the egg dented her vehicle and removed some paint.
As a deputy was searching the area, he noted his squad car was hit by an object he believed came from the road ditch.
The deputy says he saw a male suspect wearing dark clothing running from the area.
Authorities were unable to find the suspect but did find eggshells, eggs, golf balls, taconite pellets and a wrist rocket near the area where the suspect fled.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Benton County Sheriff's Office (320) 968-7201 or Tri-County Crime Stoppers at 800-255-1301.