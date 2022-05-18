Power Lodge Buys Miller Marine in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud marine dealership has a new owner.

Tom Dehn owner and operator of Power Lodge has bought Miller Marine. Power Lodge has four dealerships located in Minnesota and southwest Florida and sells and services a combination of marine and powersports equipment.

Power Lodge started in an outbuilding on Dehn's family farm in Dayton, Minnesota in the 1980s. There are now locations in Brainerd, Ramsey, Mille Lacs/Onamia, and Bonita Springs, Florida.

Dehn is retaining the entire staff at Miller Marine and will continue to sell Bennington pontoons through the St. Cloud location. Power Lodge will also carry the full line of Bennington high-performance pontoons at their other locations.

In 2021, Miller Marine was named the #1 Yamaha Outboard dealer in the United States.

