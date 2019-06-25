Athletes Preparing for Course, Heat at Graniteman Triathlon

CLEARWATER -- A few hundred fit folks will challenge themselves this weekend in the annual Graniteman Clearwater Triathlon.

Spokesman Bill Corcoran says competitors have the option of doing the short course or the long course.

It's about a .4 mile swim straight across Warner Lake, then you'll jump on your bike and go just about 15 miles -- for the long course you'll do two laps, and then you'll go run your 5K or 10K.

Corcoran says competitors can participate as a team or do the whole event themselves. He says the expected warm weather on Saturday will impact the competitors.

It does change the whole feel of the event because it can get hot and sticky out there on that run. The swim obviously nobody cares, in the bike ride there's a breeze and it's not that bad, but the run can be brutal.

Corcoran says they'll have plenty of water along the course for the athletes.

Getty Images

Participants come from all over the U.S. as well as from Canada.

Graniteman Clearwater is the second race in a three-race triathlon series that also includes Buffalo and Big Lake.

The race this Saturday starts at 9:00 a.m.