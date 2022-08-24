Arr! Pirate Party At Pantown Brewing Set For Saturday
Listen up ye land lubbers! Pantown Brewing is hosting a Pirate Party at its brewery this Saturday (August 27th)!
Guests are asked to wear something pirate-themed when visiting on Saturday or be ready to "walk the plank." The event is planned in celebration of International Pirate Month and will feature beer releases, a costume contest and sea shanties.
Pantown Brewing is located on 37th Avenue in St. Cloud:
Award winning craft brewery and taproom. Food Trucks on Fridays, live music, games, and a wide variety of taps to please everyone! Offering Growlers, and Crowlers to-go, online ordering available!
Pantown Brewing Company was opened in December of 2018. The owners told WJON that they appreciate the history of the area in a 2018 story:
We're familiar with the Pan houses and Pantown, so we love the local tie-in. I think that's one of the great things about your local craft breweries, they try really hard to forge local community relationships. Nothing can say more about that particular part of town than to name it Pantown.