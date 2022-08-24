Arr! Pirate Party At Pantown Brewing Set For Saturday

Listen up ye land lubbers! Pantown Brewing is hosting a Pirate Party at its brewery this Saturday (August 27th)!

Guests are asked to wear something pirate-themed when visiting on Saturday or be ready to "walk the plank." The event is planned in celebration of International Pirate Month and will feature beer releases, a costume contest and sea shanties.

Pantown Brewing is located on 37th Avenue in St. Cloud:

Award winning craft brewery and taproom. Food Trucks on Fridays, live music, games, and a wide variety of taps to please everyone! Offering Growlers, and Crowlers to-go, online ordering available!

Pantown Brewing Company was opened in December of 2018. The owners told WJON that they appreciate the history of the area in a 2018 story: