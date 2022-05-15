Area Lions Clubs Fundraising for Inclusive Playground in Sartell

SARTELL -- Three area Lions Clubs are kicking off their fundraising efforts to bring an all-inclusive playground to Sartell.

The Sartell, St. Stephen and LeSauk Lions Clubs are partnering, along with the City and the Sartell-St. Stephen School District, to replace the aging and traditional playground equipment at Lions Park with new equipment that will meet the needs of all children.

Some of the amenities include wheelchair ramps, adapted swings, ground-level activities, and most importantly a pour and play surface.

The three organizations are holding a community kick-off event Sunday from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Blue Line in Sartell. A golf outing is also scheduled for July 25th.

The total cost of the project is $400,000 with the hopes of the Lions Clubs receiving a $100,000 matching grant to help with the cost.

A Go Fund Me account has been set up to fund the project. You can also mail in a check donation to the Waters Church or Liberty Bank with "Inclusive Playground" written in the memo.

Lions Park was built in 2004 with the help of a Department of Natural Resources grant.