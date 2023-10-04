One of the most important and exciting things about moving to a new area, is discovering the best places to eat. (Once you see me, you'll see I haven't missed too many meals). So I went to Yelp for help, but I wanted to make sure that people of the St. Cloud area agreed. Here is their Top 10 locations:

1- Jules Bistro- Yelp says Jules has an abundance of space and atmosphere with really good food.

2- Brick and Bourbon- Which is closed for remodeling.

3- RJ's American Grill- I've actually eaten here already and really liked it a lot. We called in an order To-Go, but the atmosphere looked really nice.

4- Coyote Moon Grill- Two words in the review caught my attention- "Prime Rib".

5- Dolsie's Lunch Box Grill- I know Dolsie's is featured on "The Value Connection", and I hear this is a must try.

Photo Courtesy of dolsieslunchbox.com Photo Courtesy of dolsieslunchbox.com loading...

Get our free mobile app

6- The White Horse Restaurant and Bar- Again two words caught my attention from Yelp, "Crazy, Good" when describing the food.

7- The Pickled Loon- As if the name wasn't intriguing enough, the comments about how good the food is here peaked my interest.

Photo Courtesy of Thepickledloon.com Photo Courtesy of Thepickledloon.com loading...

8- Olde Brick House- (Please tell me you say Brick House like I do, from the song by the Commodores) When you see the phrasing "Good Olde Pub", how can you not want to try it?

9- Kohinoor Bar & Grille- In my short time here, my wife and I have already gotten one recommendation to try this place. Agree?

10- 7 West Taphouse- When 8 people can be at one table and no one complain, this seems like a must try?

Photo Courtesy of 7westtaphouse.com Photo Courtesy of 7westtaphouse.com loading...

Or is there a place you think should be in this Top 10 list. We plan to make our move here our last one, so we will have time to try these places and many more, so help us out with your suggestions.