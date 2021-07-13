Three Minnesota-made burgers have made the '101 Best Burgers in America' list compiled by the team at The Daily Meal.

In a recent poll of 98.1 listeners, Val's Rapid Serv was voted the best burger in the Saint Cloud area, followed by the Boulder Tap House, Shooter's, Burger Time, and 7 West TapHouse.

Yelp reviewers had it a little different for Central Minnesota. Val's Rapid Serv still took the top spot, followed by Five Guys, Olde Brick House, Lincoln Depot, and the Boulder Tap House.

The team at The Daily Meal scoured the country, looking for the 101 Best Burgers in America, and found three of them right here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes.

#9 - The Nookie Supreme Burger, The Nook (St. Paul)

Here's what The Daily meal had to say about the Nookie Supreme:

The Nookie Supreme Burger — a double-decker cheeseburger with lettuce, special sauce and three (yes, three) layers of fresh-baked bun — is where the flavor is really at.

#18 - The Juicy Lucy, Matt’s Bar and Grill (Minneapolis)

Here's what The Daily meal had to say about the Juicy Lucy:

As the story goes, the famous Juicy Lucy was created after a local customer exclaimed “that’s one juicy Lucy” after biting into a custom hamburger with two hamburger patties and a slice of cheese in the middle.

#75 - The Mogul Burger, Wendy's House of Soul (Minneapolis)

Here's what The Daily meal had to say about the Mogul Burger:

The Mogul Burger — a local favorite — is a half-pound deep-fried hamburger placed in a gluten-free wrap and filled with cheese, pepper, onion and turkey bacon.

If you're curious where you'd have to go to get one of the top-five burgers on The Daily Meal's 101 Best in America, here's you're answer:

The Cheeseburger, Au Cheval (Chicago, Illinois) The Sliders, White Manna (Hackensack, New Jersey) The Luger Burger, Peter Luger (Brooklyn, New York) The Stack, Chomp Kitchen & Drinks (Warren, Rhode Island) Stella's Stable Burger, Stella's Bar & Grill (Bellevue, Nebraska)

There you have it. Bob Appetit (and don't wear a white shirt).

