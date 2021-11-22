Apple Cider Donuts At Hinkemeyer Tree Farm This Weekend

If you're a huge fan of apple cider donuts, look no further than Rice, MN this weekend! Get your donut fix while you hunt for your perfect Christmas tree.

In celebration of the start of the Christmas season, North Star Donuts will be at Hinkemeyer Tree Farm starting on Friday, November 26 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Hinkemeyer's Tree Farm has been in business for over 50 years and has become a holiday tradition for many central Minnesotans. This is the first year they've partnered with the food truck.

According to North Star Donuts Facebook event page, "if you're looking for a hometown holiday Hallmark experience, this is the place! We're talking horse-drawn sleigh rides, sledding, s'mores on an open fire, and more!"

Alright, did someone say 'Hallmark experience'? I'm IN! If you've never had apple cider donuts from North Star Donuts you should know, they used to sell these donuts at their own apple orchard. The donuts were so popular they decided to take their operation on the road. Thus, the food truck idea was born.

In addition to the donuts, they also will be serving up their North Star specialty hot chocolates with jumbo marshmallows and Nutella and/ or a caramel drizzle.

If you can't make it out to the tree farm on Black Friday, don't panic! The donuts will be on site through Sunday, November 28. They're open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday.

You can find a link to more information on the Facebook event page! Happy holidays!

