If you knew your time was up, or close to being up, would you write your own obituary? I'm not sure I would do that, but I might write to my friends and family and say the things I would like them to know before I passed away. Or, at least make a video. Having that memento from a loved one would be like gold.

A retired Minnesota Deputy Sheriff, who was battling cancer, did just that. According to Bring Me the News, Tim Yerigan was never without words, by his own admission, so it was fitting that he would write this.

The Yellow Medicine County Sheriff's office posted this on their Facebook page:

If you are someone, like this guy, who was never at a loss for words, wouldn't this be a touching and meaningful way to say goodbye to people you love and care about? This has been described as a sort of love letter to his family and also an autobiography.

The full obituary can be found on the funeral home's website. He passed away on the 14th of this month, his celebration of life was just this past Saturday. He was only 57.

