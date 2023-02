Summer shows are starting to ramp up. Festival announcements, concert tours, and one off shows are all being announced.

After we sat for two years during the pandemic, we all came out of that wanting everything to get back to "normal".

Bands did the same thing. While they are all on lockdown, they were writing new music, and getting ready to tour. Some of these tours include bands that just haven't toured in awhile. And that is the case with this latest show announced at the Ledge Amphitheatre in Waite Park.

Recently announced is the Doobie Brothers.

The Doobie Brothers announced a show coming to the Ledge on August 18th of this year. The Doobie Brothers, including Tom Johnston, Michael McDonald, Pat Simmons and John McFee, are continuing their 50th anniversary tour with a stop in Waite Park. Tickets for this show will go on sale this Friday, March 3rd at 10am.

From their press release:

Tickets will be available through Ticketmaster and through the Ledge Box office.

