Another Show Announced for the Ledge in Waite Park for July

I love this time of year, we get to plan for lots of shows coming to our newest venue - the Ledge in Waite Park. If you haven't had a chance to see a show there yet, make plans this year to catch one of the many performances that will be coming to the venue between May and October.

The next show, that was just announced is The Beach Boys.

The Beach Boys have been to the Ledge venue before, and everyone commented on how great the show was. So, by popular demand, they will be making another appearance this coming summer.

From their Press Release:

LOS ANGELES, CA, FEBRUARY 6, 2024 - The Beach Boys today announced they’ll bring their iconic Southern Californian sound to venues across the country with their “Endless Summer Gold” 2024 tour. Kicking off February 21st at the Hawaii Theatre in Honolulu, HI the expansive tour will include a stop at The Ledge Amphitheater in Waite Park, MN on Wednesday, July 10th. Tickets go on sale this Friday, February 9th at 10:00 a.m. at Ticketmaster and The Ledge Amphitheater Box Office.

The current members of the Beach Boys does include chief lyricist Mike Love, who, along with longtime member Bruce Johnston, musical director Brian Eichenberger, Christian Love, Tim Bonhomme, Jon Bolton, Keith Hubacher, Randy Leago and John Wedemeyer continue the legacy of the iconic band.

We will continue to announce shows coming to the Ledge as we get them. Many people making suggestions as to who they would like to see. What show would you like to see at the Ledge?

