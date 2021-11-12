Another School Staffer Dies From COVID, 8 this School Year

ST. PAUL -- Another school staff member has died from COVID -- bringing the total to eight, just over two months into the school year -- and matching the number for the entire previous school year.

The Education Minnesota teachers union continues calling on state health officials to release anonymous summary information on those cases to help form a plan of attack against COVID in Minnesota's schools.

Union President Denise Specht:

They could be releasing things like, how many of them were vaccinated; or, what type of school were they at? Is there anything about these schools or about these environments that we should be concerned about?

Assistant Health Commissioner Joanna Dornfeld said earlier they're constantly reviewing the balance between patient confidentiality and the need to provide COVID information to the public, and "will certainly take Education Minnesota’s suggestion under consideration.”

This story is courtesy of the Minnesota News Network.

