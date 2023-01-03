Annual Christmas Tree Pickup Happening Around Central Minnesota

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Looking for the best way to get rid of your Christmas tree?

Several central Minnesota communities are willing to take your tree off your hands beginning this week.

St. Joseph will be holding their curbside tree collection Thursday and again on January 12th. Residents are asked to remove all ornaments, stands and bags.

The LeSauk Lions are holding their annual Christmas Tree Pickup on Saturday. For $10 and a non-perishable food donation the Lions organization will come to your house to get your tree. All donations go to help families in the community.

Sartell is opening their compost site for you to drop off your tree from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. Saturday. The cost is a food donation.

Sauk Rapids plans to open their compost site Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. For a food donation you can dispose of your tree for free. The compost site will be open again on January 14th.

St. Cloud Public Works Department has designated Monday and January 23rd for their annual Christmas tree pickup. Residents are asked to attach a clear city yard waste bag to the tree. All decorations must be removed and trees placed at your normal collection site by 6:00 a.m.

Wreaths are not acceptable because of wires.