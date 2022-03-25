Amazing Program Helps All Minnesotans Save Money on Groceries
WHY DOES EVERYTHING COST SO MUCH?
Do you ever wonder how in the world you're going to cover the costs of all your bills? Especially when things happen that are sort of out of your control? Like electric bills being twice as high as they were before? What about gas prices? How can it even be legal to do what they are doing to us right now?
I don't know about you, but I live paycheck to paycheck. Those types of costs really hurt my finances. The problem is, we still have to make things work right? We still need to put food on the table. Recently, I discovered the most awesome service that can help all of us, called Fare For All.
FAREFORALL.ORG
I interviewed Stephanie Wagner, who is the Program Manager of FareForAll.org. She explained to me that Fare For All is a low-cost grocery sales program that offers fresh produce and frozen meats at affordable prices. The program was started so that everyone has access to healthy and affordable food. Many times the foods that are the most accessible are not necessarily nutritious. The Fare For All program aims at changing that for people here in central Minnesota.
There are no sign-ups or qualifications that you have to meet to utilize this program. In fact, the more people that utilize the program, the better off we all are. Fare For All Accepts Cash, Credit cards, and EBT. You do not have to be considered a low-income family. We all know that bills are bills, and the more of us that work together to support this program, the more we are helping everyone in central Minnesota. Fare For All also does their best to support local growers in our area.
HOW IT WORKS
Fare For All is a bulk system, so everyone that comes will receive the same produce box, the same frozen meat box, etc. There are some options that you can buy separately, but the idea is buying in bulk is cheaper. The great volunteers at Fare For All spend a lot of time separating the bulk items into boxes for those that utilize the program.
Stephanie said you can go to the website to sign up for notifications on when Fare For All will be in our area, and then just show up. No need to bring boxes or grocery bags. Everything is ready to go. You can purchase just produce, just frozen meat, or a combination of everything they have.
LOCATIONS AND TIMES
Check the dates below to see when the next Fare For All event is coming to an area close to you.
ANOKA
April 28th: 4-6 pm
Zion Lutheran Church
1601 South 4th Avenue
Anoka, MN 55303
BLAINE
April 21st: 3-5- pm
Christ Lutheran Church
641 89th Avenue NE
Blaine, MN 55434
BLOOMINGTON
April 22nd: 11 a, - 1 pm
Creekside Community Center
9801 Penn Avenue South
Bloomington, MN 55431
BUFFALO
April 5th: 4-6-pm
Zion Lutheran Church
1200 MN-25
Buffalo, MN 55313
BURNSVILLE
April 27th: 3-5-pm
Burnsville Senior Center, Door 11
200 Burnsville Parkway
Burnsville, MN 55337
CHASKA
April 28th: 4-6- pm
Crown of Glory Lutheran Church
1141 Cardinal Street
Chaska, MN 55318
COTTAGE GROVE
April 7th: 4-6-pm
All Saints Lutheran Church
8100 Belden Boulevard
Cottage Grove, MN 55016
EAGAN
April 5th: 3:30-5:30 pm
Easter Lutheran Church By The Lake
4545 Pilot Knob Road
Eagan, MN 55122
ELK RIVER
April 1st: 2-4 pm
Central Lutheran Church
1103 School Street NW
Elk River, MN 55330
FRIDLEY
April 29th: 10 am-Noon
Fridley City Senior Programs
6085 7th Street NE
Fridley, MN 55432
GOLDEN VALLEY
April 29th: 11 am- 1 pm
Animal Humane Society
845 Meadow Lane North
Golden Valley, MN 55442
LITTLE FALLS
April 4th: 3:30 - 5:30 pm
Bethel Lutheran Church
901 Broadway West
Little Falls, MN 56345
MANKATO
April 25th: 3:#0-5:30 pm
Hosanna Lutheran Church
105 Hosanna Drive
Mankato, MN 56001
MAPLEWOOD
April 18th: 3:30-5:30 pm
Redeeming Love Church
2425 White Bear Avenue North
Maplewood, MN 55109
MINNEAPOLIS
April 22: 1-3 pm
Open Arms of Minnesota
2500 Bloomington Avenue
Minneapolis, MN 55404
NORTHEAST MINNEAPOLIS
April 8th: 11 am- 1 pm
Laborers Local 563
901 14th Avenue NE
Minneapolis, MN 55413
NEW HOPE
April 20th:3-5-pm
St. Joseph Catholic Community Parish Center
8701 36th Avenue North
New Hope, MN 55427
NORTH BRANCH
April 6th: 3-5 pm
Trinity Lutheran Church
38460 Lincoln Trail
North Branch, MN 55056
NORTHFIELD
April 7th: 3:30-5:30 pm
St. Dominic's Catholic Church
104 Linden Street North
Northfield, MN 55057
OAKDALE
April 25th: 3:30-5:30 pm
Grace of God Lutheran Church
420 Hayward Avenue North
Oakdale, MN 55128
ONAMIA
May 4th: 3-5-pm
Veterans Club Inc.
38692 US-169
Onamia, MN 56359
RED WING
Location to be announced
RICHFIELD
April 26th: 1-3-pm
Richfield Community Center
7000 Nicollet Avenue
Richfield, MN 55423
ROSEVILLE
April 19th: 3-5-pm
Real Life Church
2353 North Chatsworth Street
Roseville, MN 55113
SOUTH ST. PAUL
April 26th: 4-6-pm
Central Square Community Center
100 7th Ave North
South St. Paul, MN 55075
ST. CLOUD
April 4th: 3:30-5:30 pm
Salem Lutheran Church
90 Riverside Drive SE
St. Cloud, MN 56304
ST. JOSEPH
April 18th: 3:30-5:30 pm
Resurrection Lutheran Church
610 County Road 2
St. Joseph, Mn 56374
ST. LOUIS PARK
April 20th: 4-6-pm
Vista Lutheran Church
4003 Wooddale Avenue South
St. Louis Park, MN 55416
ST. PAUL (FROGTOWN)
April 27th: 2-4-pm
St. Stephanus Lutheran Church
739 Lafond Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55104
ST. PAUL (WEST 7TH)
April 1st: 10 am-Noon
West 7th Community Center
265 Oneida Street
5St. Paul, MN 5102
STILLWATER
April 19th: 4-6-pm
Community Thread
2300 Orleans Street West
Stillwater, MN 55082
WHITE BEAR LAKE
April 8th: 1-3 pm
Community of Grace Church
4000 Linden Street
White Bear Lake, MN 55110
If you'd like to see the complete schedule and all dates scheduled through 2022, you can click HERE for updates on dates, times, and locations.