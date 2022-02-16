Allegiant Passenger Numbers Returning to Pre-Pandemic Level

LAS VEGAS -- Despite the Omicron variant of COVID-19 being at its peak in January, Allegiant Airlines says their passenger numbers returned to pre-pandemic levels last month.

The company says they had nearly 943,000 passengers on their scheduled service flights in January, compared to nearly 923,000 passengers in January of 2019. That's nearly a two percent increase. However, the load factor was 69 percent this January, compared to 81 percent in January 2019 - down 12 points.

In January of last year, Allegiant had nearly 548,000 passengers.

Get our free mobile app

If you're still looking to get away this season, Allegiant is offering twice-weekly flights (Thursdays and Sundays) from St. Cloud to Punta Gorda, Florida through Sunday, April 3rd.

Flights from St. Cloud to Mesa, Arizona will increase to five times weekly throughout the month of March.