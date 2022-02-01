Allegiant Announces 9 New Nonstop Routes, None in MN

LAS VEGAS - Allegiant Airlines has announced nine new nonstop routes beginning service this spring.

The airline says the new routes will grow its presence in Austin, where they recently opened a base, while connecting travelers in some of the smaller cities they serve to several popular vacation destinations such as Nashville, Savannah, Roanoke and San Diego.

The closest new route to us in central Minnesota is a nonstop flight from Sioux Falls, South Dakota to San Diego International Airport. That will begin in May. One-way fares will start at $59.

Another new route is from Des Moines, Iowa to John Wayne Airport in Orange County, California. That flight will begin in April. Introductory prices are $59 one way.

Get our free mobile app

Flights must be purchased by Feb. 2, 2022, for travel by Nov. 13, 2022.

Allegiant Airlines continues two offer two destinations from the St. Cloud Regional Airport including direct flights to Mesa, Arizona and to Punta Gorda, Florida.