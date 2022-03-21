Allegiant Airlines Suspending Flights to Mesa Starting in May

ST. CLOUD -- Allegiant Airlines will be suspending its flights between Mesa, Arizona and St. Cloud for several months.

The St. Cloud Regional Airport says that due to the need for Allegiant to move airplanes to various locations around the U.S., they have seasonally discontinued service in St. Cloud after May 2nd for the summer.

They say Allegiant Airlines does have St. Cloud on the fall schedule and will be restarting the service on October 5th.

Airport Director Bill Towle says Allegiant typically suspends flights for about 6 to 10 weeks starting in August for aircraft maintenance. He says the good news is that they are restarting the flights about a month earlier than normal.

Towle says the flights out of St. Cloud have been very popular in recent months.

We've seen over half of the airplanes full, 100 percent full, over the last seven or eight weeks. And, anything that's not 100 percent full is certainly in the high 90s.

Meanwhile, the seasonal flights to Punta Gorda, Florida will also be coming to an end soon. The last scheduled flight to that destination is Sunday, April 3rd.